Save Yaroomba spokeswoman Kathryn Hyman. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Council News

Sekisui revelations spark last-minute call to arms

Scott Sawyer
16th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A key community group in a fight against the approval of Sekisui House's Yaroomba Beach proposal has called for a final wave of support after revelations about the assessment process were aired in a recent document dump.

Save Yaroomba spokeswoman Kathryn Hyman said details contained within the Right to Information disclosure were the "first clear evidence" there had been clear and valid grounds to refuse the development application.

"Our community should not have had to spend years raising over half a million dollars fighting this decision in order to protect the primacy of the planning scheme," Ms Hyman said.

" The town plan is a heavily resourced and consulted statutory document that we all agree on and should abide by.

"It cost ratepayers $15 million and must be respected."

Recommend refusal: Explosive Sekisui House details revealed

Council responds to Sekisui approval revelations

Ms Hyman said Save Yaroomba supporters had been accused of being a noisy, vocal minority, who had been "abused and disparaged publicly", but had not given up.

"Now we are vindicated in our long pursuit to try and reverse this bad decision through the courts," she said.

Ms Hyman said several hundred pages which were redacted within the release also raised a "big question mark" as to the content they may contain, and why they had been omitted.

Artist's impressions of Sekisui House's hotel and residential development at Yaroomba.
Artist's impressions of Sekisui House's hotel and residential development at Yaroomba.

 

"The upcoming appeal in the Supreme Court is based purely on what the planning court judge decided at the first appeal last November, not on council's decision-making process," Ms Hyman said.

"Consequently, we wonder what grounds are relied upon to redact hundreds of pages unless based on 'legal and professional privilege'."

Ms Hyman said it was vital Development Watch won the appeal to preserve the area and she said she didn't believe Coast residents had "any idea of what the long-term implications will be on high rise developments elsewhere, and that can't be undone".

The appeal is due to be heard in the Queensland Supreme Court Court of Appeal in Brisbane on March 10 and 11.

Ms Hyman said about $20,000 was still needed to meet the remaining legal costs, after the community had already raised more than $500,000 to fund its fight.

She called for any last-minute donors to step forward.

"It's now or never," Ms Hyman said.

"Please help us."

A final decision by the three Court of Appeal judges wasn't expected for a further month or two after the appeal was heard.

community court of appeal development watch local government save yaroomba sekisui house sekisui house yaroomba sunshine coast council yaroomba beach
