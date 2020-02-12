Selection headache for Capras 18s coach

BURSTING THROUGH: Mitchell Leard-Lamont makes a break in the CQ Capras under-18 inter-squad trial at Browne Park on Saturday. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grant Broadhurst has some tough phone calls to make this week.

The CQ Capras under-18 coach has to cut four members of his squad for the 2020 Mal Meninga Cup season.

“We had 34 in our squad and we’re in the process of cutting that down to 30,” Broadhurst said.

“A lot of it will come down to depth and how many players we have in each position.

“They’re going to be very tough phone calls to make because all of these boys have been very committed and so have their families.

CQ Capras under-18 coach Grant Broadhurst: “Their effort impressed me as well as their willingness to try to implement new skills and techniques into the game.”

“It’s even going to be tougher to name a 17 for our first game.

“It’s a good headache to have but it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Broadhurst got a clearer picture on selection after watching the players in an inter-squad trial at Browne Park on Saturday.

The game was interrupted by torrential rain, which forced the players from the field just five minutes in.

They were in the sheds for about 30 minutes before play could resume.

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal conditions but it definitely gave me and the other coaches lots to look at and observe,” Broadhurst said.

“It was definitely worth it and I thought the boys tried really hard.

Jake Baigrie on the fly. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“Their effort impressed me as well as their willingness to try to implement new skills and techniques into the game.”

The squad has been training since November last year and Broadhurst says every player has given 110 per cent.

“I think they’ve come together really well and they’re only going to get a tighter bond as we progress through the season,” he said.

“We had players who stayed on two weeks after school finished last year and came back three weeks before school started this year to attend training.”

It is that commitment that Broadhurst believes will reap rewards when the team’s 2020 campaign starts against Easts Tigers on March 15.

Liam Kenny charges towards the defensive line. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“I think the sky’s the limit for these boys. It’s really going to be up to them just how far they want to go and how far they believe they can go,” he said.

“I’ve got every confidence they will be competitive.

“The big thing for them is just to believe in themselves, to know that they can make a big splash in this competition.”

Broadhurst played his footy with Blackwater in the Central Highlands, Gladstone Brothers and Rockhampton Brothers.

He had four seasons with the then CQ Comets and claims as one of the proudest moments captaining the team under coach Neale Crow.

He made the transition to coaching and was assistant coach for the Capras under-16s, the under-20s and last year the Intrust Super Cup team, working with head coach David Faiumu.

Keian Grogan strides into action. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Broadhurst said he was excited about taking on the lead role this year.

“I’ve coached a few of these boys at different times,” he said.

“I’ve got the experience now being behind some really good quality coaches and I wanted to put my hand up.

“I want to help these boys enjoy their time at the Capras and try to grow our junior pool and help feed into our 20s and the ISC team for years to come.

“Winning is the goal but it’s not my sole purpose. I want to help develop these boys not only into good footy players but also decent young men – and they’re already well on the path to that.”

The Capras under-18s will be in action again on Saturday against an Emu Park under-20s team at Browne Park.

They will play the opening game of a jam-packed program that will culminate in the senior Capras taking on the Brisbane Broncos in a trial match at 7pm.