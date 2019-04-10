Self-published children's book on the dangers of littering

POSITIVE MESSAGE: Yeppoon grandmother Donna Goldsmith has written a children's book teaching them about the importance of picking up litter.

DONNA Goldsmith has written and illustrated a children's book with the hopes of sharing with school students.

The 59 year-old grandmother moved to Yeppoon four years ago and has spent the past 10 years in Australia, moving from New Zealand.

Overseas she had a background in visual merchandising through designing and showcasing retail shop windows and then moved onto interior design.

These days, she works in the hospital as a sterilising technician but writing and illustrating her first book has taken her back to her roots in the arts.

The book came about after a conversation with her daughter when a turtle was injured from litter.

Donna wanted to do more to share awareness of the issue and one thing led to another and she came to the idea of writing a book.

"I love a clean town, I come here with my grandchildren to the foreshore, there is cans lying around, containers and I think where do these people come from, what sort of environment do they live in, have they been taught to pick up after themselves, where does it start,” she said.

Writing the actual story only took a couple of weeks but the whole process was quite lengthy, going back and forth with the publishers in America.

Donna had the book self-published and didn't like the illustrations she was sent so she decided to do that herself too.

"I was nervous but thought what have I got to lose,” she said.

"If I publish it and it doesn't sell well I have had a go at trying to do something for the environment.

"Because if you don't do anything nothing will change.”

The book features Australian animals and characters Lilah, Armani and Ruby, which are Donna's grandaughters.

The main storyline is Tina Turtle chokes on a plastic bag and Mango and Winks, a koala and kangaroo duo save her then Akadaka Dingo saves a Willie Wombat that has a baked bean can stuck on his head. The animals go to their friends, the girls, who write a story about what happened to read to their class.

Donna hopes her book teaches children and adults to be mindful of littering.

She believes it is something that should be taught at a young age and can be instilled in primary school.

"You have to start somewhere and hopefully as they grow into adults they are mindful of what they do with their litter,” Donna said.

"I love marine animals like anyone else, I am not so keen on a shark but I don't want to see anything happen to one, they are all such beautiful animals so we need to look after them.

"It's easy just to pick up your rubbish and take it home with you, it's easy to think oh someone else will pick it up or council will.”