THEFT: The offender allegedly pretended to scan the items at a self-serve checkout.
Self-serve swindler: Police hunt for $200 grocery thief

Jessica Mcgrath
by
16th Apr 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 17th Apr 2019 6:15 AM

A WOMAN has allegedly taken hundreds of dollars worth of groceries from a Kingaroy shopping centre.

Kingaroy police are currently investigating the theft of approximately $200 worth of groceries from an Alford St shopping centre at 1pm on Tuesday April 9.

The offender pretended to scan items before exiting the store.

The alleged offender has been described as female, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

On the day, she was wearing black knee-length shorts, a grey T-shirt with two black stripes on each sleeve and had a terracotta coloured hand bag.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

