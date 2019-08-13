'Selfish' behaviour by driver with six months of offending

A MAN with seven charges spread across six months was told his behaviour was that of a selfish drug user.

Eddie Hill, 42, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two counts of failing to properly dispose of a syringe along with one each of driving while State Penalty Enforcement Registry suspended, illegally possessing a restricted drug, possess a dangerous drug, drive unlicensed, fail to appear in court and fail to provide particulars to police within seven days.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described Hill's offending as being that of a selfish drug user.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Hill riding a bicycle along Musgrave St on March 13. He declared a used syringe before being searched.

Hill was then intercepted driving a white Holden Commodore station wagon on Musgrave St after his licence was SPER suspended on October 17, 2018 until April 28, 2019.

Snr Constable Rumford said Hill told police he was driving his passengers home, didn't want to leave the vehicle at the last address he had been parked at and was aware of the licence suspension.

Later in March, Hill was again busted with used syringes not disposed off properly and in possession of diazepam he told police his aunt gave him for sleeping.

He was busted driving unlicensed on May 20 at 3.10pm after forgetting to renew his licence when the suspension period expired.

Hill had a four-page criminal record and was on a suspended sentence for stealing at the time.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said Hill had family issues and tragedies he was trying to overcome, but was working on rehabilitation.

Mr Clarke ordered Hill to a head sentenced seven-months prison with immediate parole, along with $1000 in fines and disqualified from driving for eight months.