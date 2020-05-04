Menu
'Selfish joggers' warned in threatening note

by Phoebe Loomes
4th May 2020 1:11 PM

Joggers running around a trendy New York neighbourhood without face masks have been warned to cover their mouths or risk having items hurled at them from above.

Residents of the East Village in Lower Manhattan have left a threatening note directed at the "selfish joggers".

"Selfish joggers who jog on this block without masks be warned - we value the lives of our elderly neighbours and will throw stuff on you from our windows!!!" the note read.

A picture of the note was shared on Twitter by Washington Post reporter Paul Schwartzman, who wrote: "The East Village isn't playing".

 

Guidelines from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention urges citizens to wear cloth face coverings to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The tweet has been liked more than 20,000 times, with some saying the response was "hilarious" but others calling it "premeditated assault".

"These people need to get off their high horses," one person wrote.

"You don't need to wear a mask outside," another argued.

But others said the message was important.

"It SUCKS to run in a mask. Know what else sucks? Potentially inflicting someone with a life-threatening illness," another said.

Over the weekend large crowds of picnickers and joggers were seen gathering in Central Park as warmer temperatures drove locals outside.

The city, which has been ravaged by coronavirus and recorded more than 18,000 deaths, scrambled to deal with the crowds flouting the stay at home orders.

It's believed another 5200 deaths in New York City may be attributed to the virus, but haven't yet been included in the official tally.

According to reports, more than 1000 city officials were sent out to enforce social distancing orders, and more than 51 summonses were issued across the weekend.

