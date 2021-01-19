‘Selfish’: Man calls partner nearly 400 times from prison

A South Burnett man jailed for contravening a domestic violence order persistently stalked his partner from behind bars, calling her nearly 400 times on the prison phone, a court heard.

The 34-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a total 33 charges for contravening a domestic violence order, which occurred between May and September last year from prison.

During this time the defendant continuously phoned the aggrieved from behind bars up to 22 times a day, harassing her with abusive language and demanding money.

Quoting some examples of the verbal abuse experienced by the aggrieved, police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said the defendant would call her demanding money, question the paternity of his unborn child, and taunt her with cruel names such as "maggot", "putrid c--t", and "motherf--ker".

"On the 16th of July, he called 18 times. He was being abusive, (made) threats to the aggrieved, demanded money to his account, questioned whether the child was really his," Sergeant Stevens said.

"On the 1st of August he called her a "f-ggot" and an "a--hole", and demanded she send him money."

According to Sergeant Stevens, on a number of occasions the defendant blamed the aggrieved for his imprisonment, saying he didn't push her, but bumped her over.

"'I'm doing nine months because I bumped you over, I didn't push you. I bumped you and you called the cops on me'," Sergeant Steven quoted.

The calls were highly controlling in nature, with the defendant telling the aggrieved "just do what I ask you to do and we won't argue", while accusing her of infidelity and dressing up to impress other men.

Sergeant Stevens said the defendant called the aggrieved 382 in total.

The defendant was represented by Alan Korobacz, who said the father of five expressed a great deal of remorse for his actions.

"He now understands he cannot speak to anyone like that, especially his wife," he said.

Addressing the court directly, the defendant said the whole thing had given him insight into what he's done and vowed to be a better person.

"I'll take steps once I'm back in the community to address those issues. I don't want to be that person," he said.

Taking into account his early plea of guilty, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair sentenced the defendant to nine months imprisonment for each offence to be served concurrently, with the sentence suspended immediately for two and a half years.

"The offences consist of you calling your partner from prison and insulting her persistently with highly creative language," Magistrate Sinclair said.

"You were forced to be put into a period in custody, but unfortunately you were able to stalk her from prison.

"Verbal abuse, according to many domestic violence victims, is more serious than the physical violence. It makes them feel less than a human being who is in control of their own lives.

"Society seems unable to protect her, even while you're in prison."

Referring to a letter written by the defendant and addressed to the court, detailing his love and respect for his "beautiful partner", Magistrate Sinclair said "you're letter is as selfish as the comments you made in prison and the demands to your pregnant wife to send you money so you can train in jail."

"You're entirely self-centred," he said.

"She doesn't deserve to have you. She, like all people, deserves to have a loving and respectful partner."