Cable guy's selfless vision brings smile to vulnerable child

Mark Hennessy of Agnes Cabling Solutions (left) with Slade-Brandon and his now working television.

Mark Hennessy of Agnes Cabling Solutions (left) with Slade-Brandon and his now working television.

Like many children his age, six-year-old Slade-Brandon loves playing with Lego.

It's a good hobby to have with social isolation measures in full effect, but he's had it tougher than most during the coronavirus pandemic.

He must wear a mask and gloves in public and was in isolation three weeks before the rest of the state because of a severely compromised immune system.

"So, where they say this virus doesn't affect kids, it would kill him," mother Jade-Cathryn said.

"I'm lucky he loves Lego so he was playing with that a lot but we never had normal TV in our house."

The family moved to Agnes Water in October and only started receiving free to air TV recently thanks to a local small business.

Mark Hennessy runs Agnes Cabling Solutions, and last week he decided to waive his service call fee for people struggling during the crisis.

"The bit that broke my heart was seeing the people queued up on the news outside Centrelink," he said.

Mr Hennessy was also willing to throw in simple parts to get TVs working.

It's an honesty-based system; when people are back on their feet Mr Hennessy said they could offer something in return if they wanted to.

Jade-Cathryn said Mr Hennessy came over in the pouring rain and had the TV fixed in five minutes.

"Now we have normal TV, my sanity is slowly coming back and I now have peace and quiet and can even go to the bathroom alone," she said.

On Saturday Slade-Brandon­ will turn seven and the Agnes community will make it one to remember.

With a party off the table, Jade-Cathryn has organised a drive-by equivalent. The town's residents will drive down the street about midday honking their horns.