Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commonwealth Games

Sold out Borobi going for big bucks online

by Kirstin Payne
11th Apr 2018 7:57 PM

SOLD out Borobi plush toys are being peddled online for more than double their original price.

The blue mascot can be found at prices of up to $113.50 on eBay.

Despite the hefty fee, the toy remains popular with requests for sales scattered across Gumtree and other social networking sites.

The mascot is not the only piece of Commonwealth Games merchandise that has grown in value since the launch of the Games.

Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.
Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.

Collectable Borobi pins are up for sale at $15.50 a piece while a Commonwealth Games themed cookie cutter sets has been priced at $51.

Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.

Related Items

borobi borobi plush commonwealth games

Top Stories

    Qld taekwon-do championships come to Rocky

    Qld taekwon-do championships come to Rocky

    Sport LOCAL dojo to host state-wide self-defence tournament

    Fashionable Callaghan Park couple off to Royal Ascot

    Fashionable Callaghan Park couple off to Royal Ascot

    News No fascinators and men to wear a top hat among strict racing rules

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    News UPDATE: Horrific photos show full extent of 100km/h head-on

    Rocky theatre group to perform trivia game on stage

    Rocky theatre group to perform trivia game on stage

    Entertainment A variety of audio, visual, movie scenes and all things trivia

    Local Partners