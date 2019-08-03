Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GETTING READY: Rocky swapper, Brian Clancy with his collection of items to swap this weekend.
GETTING READY: Rocky swapper, Brian Clancy with his collection of items to swap this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK020819arockysw
News

Seller tells us why he's set up shop for every Rocky Swap

Sean Fox
by
3rd Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER attending every Rocky Swap since its inception in 1997, this year Brian Clancy has another set of hands behind the stall - his brother from Ballarat.

While the swapper, 72, says he doesn't take part to make a profit, the Glenlee man has been offered various items from acquaintances which helped fill his stall.

"It's about meeting new friends more than anything else... it's a hobby,” he said.

Some of the items he offered were parts for V8 model Fords, horse bits and other collectables.

In the past, he's set up shop at similar events in Toowoomba and Bendigo and searched for car parts both personally and to sell.

About 1100 sites have been booked for this year's event, which greatly increased from the 380 sites at the original Rocky Swap in 1997.

Gates open from 6am this morning at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Councillor Rose Swadling said the one-day event was expected to attract thousands of people.

"Rockhampton Regional Council has provided $20,000 towards the cost of hosting the event through our community assistance program, and we are very proud to be one of the major sponsors,” she said.

Meanwhile, Councillor Neil Fisher said the Rocky Swap promotes a healthy message of re-using items rather than sending them to the landfill.

"Council will also be providing waste collection services for the event, including dedicated recycling bins with lids designed to prevent contamination, and we'll be collecting cardboard packaging separately for recycling,” Cr Fisher said.

rockhampton showgrounds rocky swap tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    What's on: CQU Village Festival leads entertainment line-up

    premium_icon What's on: CQU Village Festival leads entertainment line-up

    News Find out the hottest events across the region this weekend.

    RGS jockeys impress in Queensland equestrian team

    premium_icon RGS jockeys impress in Queensland equestrian team

    News Grammar School continues association with Qld Schools team

    Future AFL players converge at Rocky Cluster Day event

    premium_icon Future AFL players converge at Rocky Cluster Day event

    News AFL Capricornia holds annual U7-11 round robin event