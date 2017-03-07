Selling $1.95 million in one month in CQ

MICHAEL Millers' goal as a real estate agent has been to hit the $2 million mark in the space of one month.

And this February he almost made it.

The Ray White Rockhampton agent landed $1.95 million in sales for the month, making it his best month ever.

He sold six properties in total to secure the achievement with the highest selling home going for $530,000.

Mr Millers yesterday said it was an improvement on his usual monthly average, typically totalling around $1.3 million.

"It was a bit surreal, because it was not something I was tracking," he said.

"Then at the end of the month it was a shock."

The agent said it was an even bigger achievement when one considered the nature of the real estate market at present.

Mr Millers said the market had been declining year on year since he started in 2012.

"The reality of real estate is that for every year since 2012, each year has had a slower market with the number of sales slowly declining," he said.

"I'm very confident that by working very closely with both buyers and sellers, I can keep this high sales volume going.

"The market is inching slowly better and that has allowed me to have my best month ever since I began my career in real estate.

"And it is just the time of the year really, to be honest."