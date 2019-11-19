Selling parents bleach to ‘cure’ autism is sick

Parents have been duped into believing giving children a “miracle mineral supplement” enema gets rid of parasites that cause autism. Autism is neither caused by parasites, nor is it curable, and MMS is a poison used as a textile bleaching agent. But some parents flailing around for something, anything, land on MMS.

A bad diagnosis is a gut-punch. The unknown unknowns, the known unknowns.

Waiting and tests and fear and fearing the worst and trying to make sense of what's happened. And into this uncertain swirl come the swindlers.

They always have, as though they can smell vulnerability on the wind. One of the most frightening scams doing the rounds is a deadly bleach product that a cult-like organisation claims can cure anything from autism to cancer.

Shysters are selling supposed “cures” with a litany of fake claims. Picture: istock

It contains sodium chlorite and is marketed as a water-purification solution - but people are drinking or using it as an enema, thanks to the shysters selling it in a shower of fake claims. Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, which has an Adelaide chapter, calls MMS a "sacrament".

This church - which turns out not to be very much of a church at all - has a range of commandments that unsurprisingly include not vaccinating or taking medicines.

"We use MMS and a number of other powders, solutions, herbs, chemicals and technology to quickly 'restore health' to those who are sick," its website says. "These mentioned solutions have now become the Health Sacraments of our Church, and they alleviate much of the world's suffering and prevent many deaths." (NB: They don't).

The "church" lists an Adelaide "Bishop" called Kevin Keech. I called Bishop Kevin, who says he is no longer involved because of the bad publicity. (Not the bad overall idea, mind, but the publicity.)

He has previously told people in an online forum MMS cured his eyesight and can treat cancer. He also explained the church acted as a front for MMS because religion gave people some legal cover.

"Similar constitutions around the world are designed to prevent so-called 'authorities' from interfering with our beliefs," he wrote. Bring on "religious freedom", huh.

One church stipulates no vaccinations. Bring on “religious freedom”, huh. Picture: istock

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has previously warned about the dangers of MMS, but these things seem impossible to stop. A TGA spokesperson said in a statement there was an "open matter" in relation to MMS.

"It is an offence to sell MMS claiming it is a medical treatment, cure or prevention of serious diseases, including cancer," the spokesperson said.

"It is also an offence to make any representations about an unregistered product in any advertising materials."

It's not just the TGA - globally, a range of people have shouted from the rooftops about the dangerous stuff.

The US Food and Drug Administration said in August that MMS was being promoted as a cure for autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and flu.

"The solution, when mixed, develops into a dangerous bleach which has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects," it said, adding that people had experienced severe vomiting, diarrhoea, life-threatening low blood pressure and acute liver failure after drinking it.

When a child is diagnosed as autistic, parents go into a panic. Picture: istock

I spoke to disability advocate Katharine Annear, who said people preyed on vulnerable parents whose children had an autism diagnosis, convincing them to give the children MMS enemas.

If you look around on the internet, you can even see post-enema pictures (but trust me, you don't want to). The result of these administrations can be stripping the lining from a kid's gut.

Ms Annear, the operations manager at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network of Australia and New Zealand, said it was "incredibly dangerous".

"Parents started posting about using MMS in various ways to try and cure autism," she said. "The diluted bleach was being primarily given as enemas to young children with autism.

"What occurs when a child is diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum is that parents go into a panic and they're desperate for a solution."

Panicked parents, desperate for a solution, sold the very opposite by opportunistic cretins.

And they're getting away with it. Still.