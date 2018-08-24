Selling seeds for a good cause

PUNNETS FOR PENNIES: Local produce supplier Dominic Doblo will be donating 50 cents from every seedling sold to a local cause over the next two weeks.

ONE Rockhampton business owner is hoping to raise money for a good cause while educating the community on the struggles farmers go through on a daily basis.

Dominic Doblo, owner of Doblo's Farmers Market, is on a mission to make agriculture a priority by donating 50 cents from every punnet of seedlings sold over the next two weeks to a worthy cause.

He says he wants the people of Rockhampton to put their money where their mouths are and help decide which cause the money should go to.

All proceeds will either be donated to drought relief or to Project Booyah to help teach kids how to grow vegetables.

"We might get some potential farmers of the future out of those kids,” Mr Doblo said.

Mr Doblo said the purpose of his initiative was to educate the local community on agricultural issues and create a more long-term solution to the issues that came along with drought.

"It's just about getting people involved and get them thinking,” he said.

"I want everyone to think about buying a punnet of seedlings, taking it home and trying to grow it and see what farmers have to go through to produce something.

"It's to get people to realise what's involved in growing something so they start having a bit more respect for farmers.”

Mr Doblo believes by educating people, especially the younger generations, about agriculture and the struggles and hardships that go with it, the wider community will be more understanding of the plight farmers are facing.

"These kids are a lot smarter than people think and they are our potential farmers down the track, the potential entrepreneurs down the track, we've just got to give them the chance and the right tools,” he said.

"I just want everyone to be aware of how hard it is to be a farmer.”

Doblo's Farmers Market will be running the donation for two weeks starting this weekend. The campaign will see 50 cents from every punnet sold donated to the chosen charity.