selling up

THE building of a former law firm will go up for auction after an investigation into the practice forced it to close down last month.

David McHenry, owner of Gladstone law firm Dave McHenry & Associates, had his certificate to practise law revoked on March 16.

While the Legal Services Commission could confirm an investigation was under way, a spokesman said no details could be provided at this stage.

Investigations by the LSC are continuing.

The public auction will take place at the old Queenslander building on Roseberry St at 6pm on June 6.

The Queensland Law Society has exercised its right to impose a limited receivership on Mr McHenry's legal practice.

A law society receivership is not the same as a business receivership, and does not stop assets like a building being sold.

In March, Gladstone regional deputy mayor and a senior councillor of the Queensland Law Society Chris Trevor confirmed a number of complaints had been made about Mr McHenry and his practice late last year.

He said a group of people took their complaints to Gladstone's State Member Glenn Butcher. Mr Trevor told The Observer in March that the matters were referred to the LSC, as a matter of course.

"When anyone has a complaint about a particular lawyer, solicitor or practice, they need to formally address it with the QLS or the LSC,” he said.

"And my understanding is, that as a result of the formal complaints made in this specific situation, the Queensland Law Society made the decision to remove Mr McHenry from his role as a lawyer. The QLS has since appointed receivers and managers to go through all of the files at the practice and contact any clients who were using Mr McHenry's services.”

In March, the LSC would not provide any information on the investigation and the cancellation of Mr McHenry's practising licence.

A LSC spokesman said that given the matters were currently under investigation, he could not for "statutory restrictions and privacy reasons” provide anything further.

When The Observer attempted to contact the Gladstone firm, an automated email was received in response which stated that the practice was "now closed”.

Mr McHenry moved to Gladstone in 1994 and worked as a solicitor in the region for more than 15 years.

He opened the practice in July, 2010.