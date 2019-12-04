Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Semi-automatic weapons, drugs and car seized in bikie raid

by Chris McMahon
4th Dec 2019 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUNS, luxury cars, a motorbike and drugs have been seized during a raid on the house of an alleged bikie on the Gold Coast.

Officers from the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a home at Benowa yesterday, arresting a 33-year-old man, alleged to be a member of the Lone Wolf gang.

 

One of the four vehicles seized during a search warrant by the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad at Benowa. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
One of the four vehicles seized during a search warrant by the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad at Benowa. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Police seized two Mercedes, a Range Rover and a Harley Davidson during the raid, along with jewellery worth about $20,000, drugs, four handguns, a semiautomatic shotgun, a semiautomatic rifle and ammunition.

The 33-year-old was charged with firearm, drugs and property offences and is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

 

One of the Mercedes seized during a search warrant. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
One of the Mercedes seized during a search warrant. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

In a statement detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin said gangs will remain the focus of their policing operation.

"Individuals who involve themselves in serious criminal activity, including possessing firearms, pose a serious risk to the community," he said.

"These individuals and criminal groups remain the focus of our future policing operations."

More Stories

Show More
bikie gangs bikie raid cars crime drug raid guns illegal drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘First for Rocky’: Motel reveals mega expansion plans

        premium_icon ‘First for Rocky’: Motel reveals mega expansion plans

        Business The development would be socially inclusive with a communal space including a gym, kitchen, library and entertainment area.

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        Five commercial properties snapped up in just two weeks

        premium_icon Five commercial properties snapped up in just two weeks

        Property ‘We are seeing quite a few new businesses coming to Rockhampton, I have had a...

        Controversial coast development finally given go-ahead

        premium_icon Controversial coast development finally given go-ahead

        Council News IT’S finally all over but we will hear more - from councillors.