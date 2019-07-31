Semi-retired artist still sharpens his vocal chords

CROONER: Musician Paul Mcleod will perform at St Mary's Hall on Nobbs St in North Rockhampton on Sunday, August 11.

PAUL McCloud returns to Rockhampton during August for the first time in several years.

The talented musician will present his easy listening concert at St Mary's Hall North Rockhampton on Sunday, August 11.

He was a regular performer here during the 1990s and early 2000s while touring Australia in concert.

His first live appearance in Rockhampton was on the original mall stage, and later he appeared in concert at a number of venues including Coker Hall when it was situated on the banks of the Fitzroy River.

Paul also played at one of his favourite theatres, the Pilbeam Theatre on two occasions.

He's been semi-retired since 2008, although he says he still keeps his vocal chords in trim with regular exercises at the piano that he learnt way back in 1969 whilst working the club scene in Sydney part time and taking singing lessons with ex-Bandstand Singer Julie Domony.

These exercises may well have been a bone of contention with other people in the household but Paul says it has enabled him to retain that smooth vocal sound over the decades.

He has continued to accept a small number of engagements each year, including a successful tour of Southern New South Wales and Victoria with Reg Poole (OAM) in November 2018.

The Sensitive Sound of Paul McCloud was the title of Paul's first album.

It was recorded at Hadley Studios in Tamworth and released on his own label, Palomino Records, in August 1982.

His latest and 18th album titled Remember Me was released in April 2018.

Inquiries phone Ailsa Smith on 4927 7282 or 0412 044 633.