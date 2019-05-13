Menu
Semi-trailer, five cars collide in multi-vehicle crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th May 2019
UPDATE 4.15pm:

PARAMEDICS transported one person to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

All other passengers were "uninjured".

BREAKING:

EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash where a semi-trailer has reportedly hit up to five cars.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash at Steve Irwin Way and Irwin Rd about 3.30pm, with fire crews also on scene.

A QAS spokesperson said paramedics treated one person for mild back pain, and all other passengers were "uninjured".

Despite the number of cars involved, they said it was a "low-impact incident".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there was no indication anybody was trapped and crews were on scene.

