Capricornia's Dylan Quinlan in the Queensland secondary schoolboys semi-final against Met East at Kalka Shades today. Photo: Jann Houley
Sport

SEMIS SHOCK: Capricornia’s title hopes dashed

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2020 6:52 PM
HOCKEY: Capricornia has suffered a shock loss in the semi-finals of the Queensland secondary schoolboys championships in Rockhampton.

They were shaping as title favourites after winning all four of their round games but their hopes were dashed by Meat East who beat them 2-nil this afternoon.

Capricornia will now play off for third and fourth against Northern at 9.50am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Met East’s grand final opponents are Wide Bay, who won on shootouts after a 3-all draw in regular time with Northern in the second semi.

Capricornia coach Aaron Harmsworth said his team “absolutely dominated” the semi but just could not score.

“We played all over them,” he said. “We should have been up probably two, three, maybe even four in the first half but we just couldn’t get them in.

“I’m disappointed for the boys because they really stepped up today, they were magnificent.

“They absolutely dominated but that means nothing if you don’t score.”

The game was locked at nil-all at half-time before Met East slotted their two goals in the third quarter.

HCapricornia's Brock Christensen in action in today’s semi-final against Met East. Photo: Jann Houley
Harmsworth said it was a heartbreaking loss for his players, who were outstanding despite the result today.

“I’m disappointed but proud,” he said.

“They stuck to the game plan really well, particularly in the first half.

“They turned up, they played at a high intensity but they just had one of those days. That’s how it goes sometimes.”

Harmsworth praised the efforts of Met East’s goalkeeper Damian Rapisardi who had a blinder.

He nominated Hayden Pease and Ryley Bobart as Capricornia’s best.

Harmsworth said his players would need to regroup for their playoff.

“It will be very tough to get them up, they will be gutted. I’ll be looking to the leaders of the group to take control of it,” he said.

“By the same token, I think they’ll want to show pride in their region and show everyone that they should have been in the final.”

capricornia hockey metropolitan east northern queensland secondary schoolboys championships rockhampton wide bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

