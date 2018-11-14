Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
News

Driver trapped as truck falls off motorway

by Shannon Molloy
14th Nov 2018 1:43 PM

Emergency crews are working to free the driver of a semi-trailer that drove off the side of an elevated stretch motorway and crashed.

The incident occurred on the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane, about noon local time (1pm AEDT).

It appeared the truck went off the road as the motorway passes over Slacks Creek. Channel 9 helicopter vision from the scene shows the mangled wreckage wresting on the ground below.

 

A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.

 

Rescue authorities are working to free the driver from the mangled wreckage.
Rescue authorities are working to free the driver from the mangled wreckage.

 

Queensland Police says eastbound lanes are closed with diversions in place at University Drive and Loganlea Rd.

Westbound lanes of the major motorway are down to one lane, with considerable delays expected in both directions.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are working to free the driver from the truck's cabin.

 

A map showing the approximate location of the truck crash.
A map showing the approximate location of the truck crash.

 

A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
crash driver editors picks motorway queensland trapped

Top Stories

    Mail incinerated as postage truck goes up in flames

    Mail incinerated as postage truck goes up in flames

    Breaking SHOCKING PICS: PARCELS and letters completely destroyed in lead up to Christmas in highway semi-trailer fire.

    Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    premium_icon Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    News Report details councillor wages and future plans

    Safety concerns prompt design review push at coast lookout

    premium_icon Safety concerns prompt design review push at coast lookout

    Council News COUNCILLOR worried for safety of walkers at new structure

    Adani claims protestors are lying

    premium_icon Adani claims protestors are lying

    News Adani accused of lying about the number of jobs it will create

    Local Partners