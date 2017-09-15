Senate report says Defence needs to communicate more

CONSTANT BATTLE: Moving the brangus cattle to higher ground, which is the land the Defence Department is interested in taking for the Shoalwater Bay expansion.

A SENATE inquiry into the impacts of Defence training activities on surrounding communities has released an interim report outlining proposed recommendations, including improved communication with the public.

Many issues were raised by Livingstone Shire Council, Rockhampton Regional Council, local businesses, residents and graziers during the inquiry's Rockhampton hearing in July.

AgForce welcomed the release of a Senate report recommending the Defence Department improve its communication processes.

One of the complaints at the Rockhampton hearing was about no warning to graziers about when military aircraft would be conducting low flying operations over grazing land in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Roger Toole, an aviator and landholder, has been a spokesperson for graziers dealing with the low-flying aircraft and associated issues.

"Despite these known severe risks the Singapore Armed Forces are currently conducting Low Level flights with C-130 Heavy Military aircraft at 500ft above ground level, and below according to some graziers, during the current Wallaby 2017 Exercise, causing major problems and risking the safety of property owners and staff apart from severely stressing cattle and exposing them injury and causing property damage,” he said.

"There have been 55 No Fly Area Requests sent to the Wallaby Exercise controllers which only represents about 20% of the landholders in the affected area and no attempt by the SAF to notify the remaining property owners in person about the continuing low level flights over their properties except for a few short notices in the local paper advising them to contact 1800 DEFENCE.”

One of the other complaints related to the handling of the land acquisition notification, and issues with consultations afterwards, for the proposed expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Facility as part of the $2 billion deal the Australian Government made Singapore.

AgForce General President Grant Maudsley said while the right result was achieved in the end, it was disappointing 60 Queensland farming families had to endure months of unnecessary stress and heartache.

"We don't want to see other regional communities go through what these families went through, and we would hope the Defence Department has learnt some lessons and heeds the recommendations in this report to improve its communication processes," he said.

Mr Maudsley said AgForce particularly welcomed the report's recommendation that Defence provide more information, a local contact point and as much advance notice as possible about upcoming training exercises.

"While we have certainly heard that the Defence Department has been improving its communication with landholders, we are still awaiting a response to a request that three months written notice be provided about activities that may impact on neighbouring cattle producers," he said.

"Cattle producers are happy to work with the Department of Defence when training exercises occur, but producers need notice to be able to plan and co-ordinate their day to day activities like mustering and transporting cattle if planes are flying overhead and local roads are closed."

Mr Maudsley said the Defence land acquisition saga highlighted the constant battle farmers faced preserving agricultural land for agricultural use.

A number of other issues raised during the Rockhampton hearing have been addressed in the recommendations.

Recommendations

1) The committee recommends that, in consultation with the local councils, Defence review its mechanisms for communication and coordination in the Fitzroy and Townsville regions to ensure the most effective flow of information including plans which may generate potential business opportunities.

2) The committee recommends that Defence make information available to local communities about Defence expenditure in the area. Recommendation 3

3) The committee recommends that Defence commission an independent economic impact assessment of the loss of rateable land which would result from the proposed expansions in these areas. Recommendation 4

4) The committee recommends that Defence review its formal mechanisms for communication and coordination in the areas around the Shoalwater Bay Training Area to ensure that:

. as much information about upcoming training exercises is being disseminated to the local community with as much advance notice as possible; and

. that a contact point regarding local exercises is available on an ongoing basis and this this information is disseminated regularly.