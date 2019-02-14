Wild One Nation Brawl at Parliament House

Senator Brian Burston (right) and One Nation adviser James Ashby. Picture: Supplied

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has been accused of sexually harassing a senator after she said he'd done the same to at least six staff in his office during his term of parliament.

Senator Brian Burston and One Nation adviser James Ashby physically clashed over the claims in a heated confrontation at Parliament House.

The altercation took place near the entrance of the Great Hall on Wednesday night during the Australian Minerals Industry Parliamentary Dinner, and was caught on camera by The Australian.

Images supplied by Senator Brian Burston he says show he was assaulted by One Nation adviser James Ashby in Canberra. Pictures: Brian Burston

Mr Burston, a Clive Palmer's United Australia Party MP, outed himself on Wednesday as the unnamed senator accused by Ms Hanson of sexual harassment.

Senator Pauline Hanson (bottom) and United Australian party Senator Brian Burston at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson looks on as One Nation Senator Brian Burston gives One Nation Senator Peter Georgiou a fist pump after his maiden speech in Canberra, Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

Ms Hanson had accused the unnamed senator of harassing women, and allegedly using taxpayer funds for payouts to keep some of them silent.

Mr Burston told News Corp Australia there was "no doubt" Ms Hanson had been referring to him when she used parliamentary privilege on Tuesday. "It's all bulls***," he said. "This is a woman scorned.

"One of the reasons I left One Nation was because of the sexual harassment."

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson reacts during debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

Mr Burston told News Corp that Ms Hanson's advances over two decades had played a part in his decision to quit the party last year and join Mr Palmer's party.

"Right back when we (One Nation) had our first One Nation AGM at the Rooty Hill RSL (in 1998), that was the first time she hit on me," he said, of the unwanted attention.

One Nation Senators Pauline Hanson and Brian Burston leave the Senate after a ceremony marking the start of the 45th Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

He claimed she "rubbed her fingers up my spine" while listening to the national anthem and she'd propositioned him since elected in 2016 at her home in Queensland and Canberra.

But Ms Hanson denied all claims. "I wouldn't go near him with a barge pole," she told News Corp, calling his accusation "load of bloody rubbish".

News.com.au is not suggesting Senator Hanson was referring to Senator Burston.