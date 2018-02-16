Senator Canavan clarifies his role in the Barnaby scandal

Senator Matt Canavan, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the Rockhampton Hospital announcing $7million in funding for a car park.

THE Morning Bulletin has received several letters and texts demanding to know more about local Senator Matt Canavan's role in employing the staffer Barnaby Joyce conducted an affair with.

The explosive affair between Mr Joyce and his now-pregnant former staffer Vikki Campion, continues to play out in the media, damaging the federal government, forcing a hasty amendment to the ministerial code of conduct forbidding sex between Minsters and their staff.

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull savaged Mr Joyce describing his behaviour as a "shocking error of judgment” and urged Mr Joyce to "consider his own position” as he took leave next week instead of serving in the capacity of acting Prime Minister.

NOT IMPRESSED: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has taken Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to task over his affair with his staffer. MICK TSIKAS

Questions remained about the circumstances surrounding Ms Campion's shift from Mr Joyce's office to his former protégé Senator Canavan's office in April 2017 to fulfil a "specific communications role”.

As one Bully reader's text to the editor yesterday said, they didn't have a problem with Mr Joyce's affair or his personal business but "jobs for the boys or girls as the case may be, is a concern and must be fully investigated”.

Senator Canavan sought to provide The Morning Bulletin with greater transparency on his role within the Joyce affair saga.

FRONT PAGE SCANDAL: Daily Telegraph Front page featuring Barnaby Joyce caught eyeing off former staffer and current partner Vikki Campion back at a summit in 2016. Daily Telegraph

He said that he didn't know about Mr Joyce's relationship with Ms Campion when he hired her.

"Barnaby Joyce has said that he and Ms Campion were not partners when she worked in my office,” Senator Canavan said.

"I don't pretend to know about people's person situations, nor do I pry into them.

"We all fall short some times. I do not put myself in the position to judge others.”

He described the circumstances leading to his hiring of Mr Joyce's now-partner as "relatively unremarkable” given that people were constantly moving around in politics.

"It's a fairly fluid environment given it's quite high stress and long work hours, there's a fair amount of movement from time to time,” Senator Canavan said.

Senator Matt Canavan has moved to set the record straight on his hiring of Vikki Campion. Chris Ison ROK170118clabelling1

"Ms Campion was very well qualified, she spent a long time working for News Corp, including the deputy chief of staff for the Daily Telegraph, then she worked in a number of government and ministerial offices.”

Senator Canavan said his office was looking to expand the professionalism of their social media content.

"We wanted to have more resources thrown at the social media sort of stuff that we were doing, particularly on issues like the Galilee Basin, resources, [there was] a lot of misinformation on social media about these issues.

"So we put in a request to get more resources, my office asked around who would be good in that sort of a role and Ms Campion was suggested, she'd been doing a good job where she was, she was interviewed, was clearly qualified for the role and that's why she came to work for me.”

He said the Nationals Party gets a pool of staff to help them develop policies and to communicate their message.

"The position itself was relocated to our office, not newly created, that's a furphy in the media,” Senator Canavan said.

"Ms Campion was allocated out of that pool, there was no additional position created, it was relocated to my office.”

He said Ms Campion's role only lasted three months until she, along with Senator Canavan's other staff had their existing contracts terminated when he resigned from Cabinet in July 2017 over his dual-citizenship issues.

Senator Matt Canavan talks to the media after the High Court decision on his citizenship. Chris Ison ROK301017ccanavan4

"But she was very effective over that period, she did well in the role,” he said.

"I was out of the Ministry for a few months, that pool of staff has been reallocated to different offices since I was gone so there wasn't the slot available for me to have back when I got back to the Ministry.

"I don't have as many staff as I had before then so I don't have someone specifically in that role.”

He said he had a media team that was doing the same work now and he was comfortable with the skills and experience they had.

"We think we've significantly improved what we're doing on social media, certainly we're doing better in terms of our reach,” Senator Canavan said.

"I think that the content that we've got is quite professional these days, you can check it out yourself.

"It's certainly ramped up a lot since when I first got on Facebook, it's a really important communication tool these days.”

In the three-and-a-half years since he's been involved in politics, the Senator observed that there had been significant changes in social media with its growth in importance to get their message out there, hence, it was not remarkable that they would be throwing a lot more resources at it these days.