Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SELLING COAL: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan, QLD Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane and Gregory MP Lachlan Millarcently at Gregory Crinum Mine in Luly.
SELLING COAL: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan, QLD Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane and Gregory MP Lachlan Millarcently at Gregory Crinum Mine in Luly. Contributed
Money

Senator Canavan is turning to Japanese to boost our exports

Leighton Smith
by
22nd Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Independent candidate Kerryn Phelps rides towards victory in Wentworth on the back of an anti-coal/ climate change agenda, Resources Minister Senator Matt Canavan is flying to Japan to champion Australian coal.

According to the Australian Government's Resources and Energy Quarterly for September, Japan is Australia's second largest coal consuming customer, importing $41 billion of Australian coal over the 2017-18 financial year.

Japan's hunger for Australia's coal isn't looking like it will diminish given their continuing strong expansion of manufacturing activity, strong household consumption and a faster rise in business spending.

Promoting trade and investment opportunities linked to Australia's high quality resources sector will headline the agenda during a two-day visit to Japan by Senator Canavan.

Minister Canavan is in Japan to attend a series of conferences and hold high level meetings with resource industry leaders and Ministerial counterparts, with a focus on promoting the strengths and potential of Australia's resources and energy sector.

"Australia and Japan share a long and important trading relationship that benefits both countries. This is an ideal time to highlight our top quality resources and energy sector on the world stage,” Senator Canavan said.

"Australia provides the energy inputs for around eight hours of Japan's power generation a day, making Australia a key partner when it comes to Japan's energy security.

"Last financial year we exported $41 billion worth of mineral and energy resources to Japan, making it out biggest energy export market by far. It is our largest market for LNG and thermal coal exports, and an important minerals partner.

"Japan is also a key investor in the Australian resources sector, our largest investor from Asia and second largest foreign investor. For more than 50 years Japanese investments have underpinned the development of our iron ore, coal and LNG sectors.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ principal cleared after allegedly striking a student

    premium_icon CQ principal cleared after allegedly striking a student

    News A letter circulated announcing the news to the school community.

    • 22nd Oct 2018 12:01 AM
    Rocky drivers shine in 2018 Super Stockers 20/20

    premium_icon Rocky drivers shine in 2018 Super Stockers 20/20

    News 30 CARS tackle Rockhampton Showgrounds Speedway track

    • 22nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Rockhampton A comes runners up in state softball titles

    premium_icon Rockhampton A comes runners up in state softball titles

    News REDLANDS defeats Rockhampton 10-4 in open state grand final

    Rocky green-thumb grandmother wins Best Senior Garden

    premium_icon Rocky green-thumb grandmother wins Best Senior Garden

    News 2018 Tropicana Gardening Competition winner discusses family passion

    Local Partners