Senator Canavan will not 'waste time' on Bob Brown debate

IN THE wake of the Clermont showdown, the man in the middle of it all, Dr Bob Brown, has publicly requested a debate with vocal opponent Senator Matt Canavan.

While fronting the media in Rockhampton yesterday, Dr Brown said: "I'd like to meet Matt Canavan” in order to raise the level of debate.

"I'd like to meet him in a public debate when I'm in Brisbane, the capital of his senatorial state,” Dr Brown said.

"Let's get on to the issue, Matt, which is: are we going to have the Adani mine go ahead or are we going to go to renewables?”

He said he would go to Brisbane to challenge the Rockhampton-based Senator Canavan to a debate if he were to accept the offer.

Senator Canavan, however, refused, saying: "Some of us have jobs to do.”

"I will not be wasting my time on Bob Brown,” Senator Canavan said.

"He came up here telling us we're bad people. He needs to go back to Tasmania and if he decides to come back, he needs to listen to us, not lecture us.”