Senator Canavan's predicting record numbers for resources

BACKING RESOURCES: Minister for Resources Matt Canavan on a recent visit to Vales Point Power Station in New South Wales. Contributed

A NEW government report has revealed that resource and energy exports are on track to reach a record level in the 2017-18 financial year.

Released yesterday, the March edition of the Resources and Energy Quarterly, which was compiled by the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, predicted exports would reach $230 billion in 2017-18 and earn a trillion dollars for Australia in the next five years.

The report grouped commodities into two broad categories, "resources” and "energy”, with "energy” comprising metallurgical and thermal coal, oil, gas and uranium, and "resource” commodities, all other mineral commodities.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan said the figures showed the resources sector was going from strength to strength.

"Australia's resources and energy export volumes are projected to hold up near their current historical highs over the next five years and in that period earn more than a trillion dollars for Australia,” Mr Canavan said.

"We are seeing healthy growth in commodity prices, particularly iron ore and metallurgical coal, combined with growing export volumes, especially in LNG.

"Mining is crucial not only to Australia's economy but also to growth and prosperity across our whole region.”

He said Australia was already the largest exporter of coal, bauxite and iron ore, and by 2019, we could also be the largest LNG exporter.

"These commodities play an important role in helping our region to develop its critical infrastructure and build its prosperity,” he said.

The report noted in the past two years an unexpected price rebound across most commodities, including iron ore, thermal coal, met coal, LNG, oil, zinc, and nickel.

It projected commodity prices to decline from 2018-19, with falls in iron ore and metallurgical coal prices having the largest impact on projected real export earnings.

It said Australia's resources and energy export earnings were projected to level out at $213-216 billion from 2019-20 onwards.

"Commodities are at different stages of the commodity price cycle. Price rises are projected for some of Australia's major resources and energy exports, and price falls for others,” it said.

