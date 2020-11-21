Senator defends Special Forces amid alleged war crimes

SENATOR for Queensland Matt Canavan this week defended Australian Army personnel amid ongoing claims of alleged war crimes.

Speaking from Rockhampton on Friday, Mr Canavan admitted he would not let recent revelations surrounding the Special Forces tarnish his respect for the services.

It comes following disturbing allegations which came to light earlier this week following a four-year inquiry into behavioural conduct.

The report stated Australian soldiers were alleged to have unlawfully killed both civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

“It’s very concerning obviously to read about the alleged atrocities that we have seen in the Inspector General’s report,” said Mr Canavan.

The honour of Australia’s Special Forces, he added, should not be ruined by a few bad seeds.

“We should not let the alleged incidents of a few define the many Australian that served with distinctions for our nation.”

“I stand up for the services and sacrifices that our Armed Forces do and the way they generally conduct themselves all around the world,” he said.

“I want to say to every veteran and serving member in our Military Forces that we appreciate the sacrifices that they do for our country.”

His olive branch would appear to offer little comfort during these times – with 3000 soldiers reportedly at risk of losing their medals due to the inquiry.

It should be noted Mr Canavan was quick to condemn the latest findings, though said guilt could only be determined through official investigation.

“Of course, if there have been any incidents of wrongdoing, they should be prosecuted.”

“But, prosecuted rightly and fairly through the court process and not through trial by media.”