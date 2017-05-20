26°
News

Senator heckles Turnbull's 'No Actual Infrastructure Fund'

Leighton Smith | 20th May 2017 4:00 AM
WAITING: Labour Senator for Queensland, Murray Watt.
WAITING: Labour Senator for Queensland, Murray Watt. Allan Reinikka ROK190517alevee4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND Labor Senator Murray Watt was in Depot Hill yesterday visiting flood affected South Rockhampton residents and this time, he brought along some props.

Flanked by Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Mr Watt showed off a booklet he'd assembled of all infrastructure projects constructed by the federal government's much touted $5 billion Northern Australian Infrastructure Fund over the past two years, flipping over page after empty page.

He said although the fund had the potential to create much needed jobs and get economies going across northern Australia, nearly two years on, little had been invested.

Mr Watt claimed no jobs had been created and no major projects underway.

"The only money that has been spent on the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund is the high salaries being paid to the directors of that board but what are they doing?” Mr Watt said.

He proposed a new name for the fund, the No Actual Infrastructure Fund.

"Everyone in Central Queensland knows that the region is crying out for new projects and more jobs and the people who don't know that are Malcolm Turnbull and Michelle Landry, his local member,” Mr Watt said.

"Last week in the federal budget, we saw no new infrastructure projects for Central Queensland, not one.

"I expected yesterday when the Prime Minister was in town that that might be the day he finally announced the funding for the flood levy but again he rode in and out of town with not a dollar spent for the flood levy or any other infrastructure project whatsoever.”

Rockhampton-based Senator and Northern Australia minister Matt Canavan hit back at Mr Watt, saying the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility was assessing applications for concessional loans.

"There have been more than 115 inquiries and there are five projects close to a final decision,” Mr Canavan said.

"More than half of the projects under active consideration are from Queensland.

"Murray Watt is simply covering for the fact that Labor has no plan to develop Northern Australia.

"In fact, senior Labor frontbenchers have gone on record saying they want to rip money out of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to spend on rail lines for inner-city Brisbane.

"That's on top of Labor promising to strip $1 billion out of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility at the last election. They're just not in it for the North.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  depot hill matt canavan murray watt northern australia infrastructure fund

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Senator heckles Turnbull's 'No Actual Infrastructure Fund'

Senator heckles Turnbull's 'No Actual Infrastructure Fund'

Senator Watt says people should call the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund what it really is - the No Actual Infrastructure Fund

Revving up for Classics by the Coast

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out

Why I laughed in the face of cancer

Mother of six and grandmother of eight Donna Kirkland survived cervical cancer 30 years ago thanks to early detection.

Rocky mum will walk with conviction at Relay for Life

Debate over university cuts rages on in Rocky

HIKED: Uni fees are a concern for Senator Watts, student paramedic Ben and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

Should CQ students pay more?

Local Partners

52 years of Meals on Wheels CQ

MEALS on Wheels Rockhampton recently celebrated 52 years of service within the region with a gathering of Volunteers, Staff and Committee Members.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Westfund donates $10,000 to SES

GENEROUS GIFT: Westfund Rockhampton staff supporting WOW day with SES controller Eddie Cowie.

Selfless volunteers grateful for the financial support.

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics by the Coast

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out

Why I laughed in the face of cancer

Mother of six and grandmother of eight Donna Kirkland survived cervical cancer 30 years ago thanks to early detection.

Rocky mum will walk with conviction at Relay for Life

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

REDUCED TO SELL!!

10/9 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is ... $159,000

If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is no better location then The Gardens Estate. Centrally located within walking distance from Schools...

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

Stylish Home – Serious Seller!

12 Eagle Place, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Buy in an estate where the living is family orientated. Designed and built by DR Moore constructions quality and attention to detail is guaranteed. Including...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $230,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

YOU CANT BUILD FOR THIS PRICE. $360,000

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Perfect for the Busy Professionals, Buyers Downsizing, Retirees, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Minimal maintenance, stunning designer...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $649,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

SHED, DECK, 3 BEDROOM SOLID HOME. $225,000

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

THIS PROPERTY WILL TICK THE BOXES FOR YOUR WANTS AND NEEDS. CURRENTLY RENTED TO GREAT TENANTS AT $280 PER WEEK UNTIL THE 30TH AUGUST, 2018. • LARGE DECK • DOUBLE...

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Peace and relaxation on 10ha rural paradise

UNIQUE: 491 Barmaryee Road available by auction on Saturday June 10.

Home of the week available only by auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!