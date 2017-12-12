Senator sings in harmony with thousands of McCartney fans

Iconic singer-songwriter and performer Paul McCartney performs at NIB Stadium in Perth on Saturday, December 02, 2017. His 'One on One' tour is his first tour of Australia since 1993. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING

Iconic singer-songwriter and performer Paul McCartney performs at NIB Stadium in Perth on Saturday, December 02, 2017. His 'One on One' tour is his first tour of Australia since 1993. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

THE singer was going to sing a song, and wanted everyone to sing along.

For Senator Matt Canavan, a 52,000-strong Suncorp Stadium crowd chanting along to Hey Jude was the highlight of the gig which made his teenage dreams come true.

A Fab Four fan since watching the 1990s Anthology project about the band as a teenager, Mr Canavan said he was thrilled to see Sir Paul McCartney perform live.

Although his favourite song is oft-forgotten Dear Prudence, Mr Canavan said Hey Jude was the best of the Brisbane show because of the crowd involvement.

Watching the show, Mr Canavan was amazed by the energy McCartney had on stage.

"I thought 'he must love this because why else would he be doing it at 75'?” Mr Canavan said.

"He clearly loves what he does. If you love what you do you don't have to work again.”

Mr Canavan wasn't the only Rockhampton person to make the trek for McCartney's first Australian tour in over two decades.

There were four Morning Bulletin staff members who travelled for the event, joined by dozens of others making their way down south via plane or train.

Country singer/songwriter Troy Cassar-Daley was also spotted leaving the venue.

For this reporter, it truly was a dream come true.

After visiting McCartney's home in Liverpool in November, it was astounding and humbling to be entertained by a man of such immense talent.

What a day in the life.