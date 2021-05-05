Senator ‘very impressed’ by Beef Australia

Queensland LNP Senator Gerard Rennick was most impressed by the majesty and good behaviour of Beef 2021’s bovine attendees at his first outing to the event this week.

“I’m very impressed by the turnout,” he said.

“I’m not surprised in some respects: beef prices have been very good the last couple of years, and having a brother who’s still in the beef industry, it’s good to see.

“I’ve been enjoying standing here and looking at the steers come through and get judged.

“It always amazes me how quiet these cattle are. There’s been some real solid, meaty, muscly steers out there.”

Mr Rennick grew up on a family farm near Chinchilla.

He said he was currently travelling through regional Queensland to speak with residents about their “wants and needs” from the Federal Government.

As far as beef is concerned, Mr Rennick is interested in shoring up the industry on the international market.

He said export markets should be constantly diversified and elements of the supply chain strengthened within Australia.

“I’ve always been of the view that as a country we should be able to stand on our own two feet,” Mr Rennick said.

The senator was delighted by technology shown off at Beef this year, as well as research into increased “traceability” of meat.

“It’s a new way of marketing, and if you’re tracing every part of the process you’re going to get more efficient,” he said.

Mr Rennick said he spoke with Mayor Tony Williams about Shoalwater Bay, water projects along the Fitzroy, and the duplication of the Bruce Highway from Gympie to Rockhampton.

“In terms of building more infrastructure and buying back our infrastructure, I think the best way to come out of COVID is to take an infrastructure-first approach,” he said.

“With the infrastructure we build you can generate recurring revenue and you use that recurring revenue to pay for recurring expenses, such as schools and hospitals.”