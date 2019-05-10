Senator's Capricornia visit marks The Greens campaign launch

IT'S ON: The Greens Senator Larissa Waters and Candidate for Capricornia, Paul Bambrick at the Rockhampton pre-polling.

IT'S ON: The Greens Senator Larissa Waters and Candidate for Capricornia, Paul Bambrick at the Rockhampton pre-polling. JACK EVANS

CLOSET greenies are on the rise, according to The Greens' candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick, as he discussed his experiences so far in the 2019 campaign.

Voters attending the Rockhampton pre-polling station yesterday were greeted by The Greens Senator Larissa Waters and Mr Bambrick.

The Greens used Senator Waters' visit to officially launch Mr Bambrick's campaign for Capricornia on the steps of the pre-polling station.

During the campaign, the Queensland senator took the chance to front media to address The Greens' platform for this election.

What she described was a party focused on addressing climate change through emission reduction targets, providing access to free education, and a shift away from coal mining to focus on renewables.

"We want to give people real jobs that will last and set up this beautiful city for a strong and prosperous economic future,” she said.

Senator Waters said a transition from clean coal to a renewable energy network would generate 50,000 jobs in Queensland.

Adani's jobs figures also came under fire from the senator during the launch.

"The Adani mine keeps on shrinking, and they keep on reducing the number of jobs,” she said.

"In fact, they're also bragging to the stock market that they will automate from pit-to-port.

"You can't have it both ways, you can't tell the community there will be jobs and then tell investors that it will all be done by machines.”

However, in a previous The Morning Bulletin report, Adani committed to between 800 and 1500 jobs for the Rockhampton and Townsville.

Senator Waters said she had heard local concerns of black lung disease and said clean energy was a solution.

When asked if The Greens had a strategy to influence other countries to reduce their carbon emissions, she said it was simply to "lead by example”.

"It's pretty hard to tell the rest of the world 'Do as we say, not as we do',” Senator Waters said.

"If we aren't making that transition then we can not influence other nations to make that transition.

"But other nations already are embracing clean energy and Australia is lagging behind.”

She was also confident coal miners would be willing and able to transition into an energy sector characterised by clean energy.

Mr Bambrick said many in the electorate had raised climate change as an issue that was worrying them.

"We have had a big meeting with local farmers recently and they are very concerned about climate change,” he said.

"A lot of young people want to see those jobs in clean technologies now.”