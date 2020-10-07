Senator’s concerns about ‘disappointing’ budget for CQ

QUEENSLAND Labor Senator Murray Watt today responded to the Federal Budget as far as it concerns Central Queensland, calling the document “disappointing”.

“The Federal LNP has racked up a trillion dollars of debt but it’s hard to see what Rocky and CQ is getting for it,” he said.

“For all the spending, the Budget papers tell us unemployment will still rise and wages won’t increase.”

Mr Watt said there was not much of substance to the budget, especially given the rate of unemployment nationally was expected to go from 7.25 per cent to just 6.5 per cent next financial year.

“When it all boils down, the government’s knocked together another grab-bag of headline-seeking announcements, but they still expect the unemployment queues to keep climbing,” he said.

“The government is not doing enough to make up for the millions of dollars they’re ripping out of the CQ economy, with their cuts to JobKeeper and JobSeeker, which have left 54,000 Central Queenslanders worse off.

“The Government has been out spruiking new apprenticeships, but it won’t make up for what they’ve already cut. There are 3,300 fewer apprentices and trainees in Central Queensland alone since the LNP came to power in 2013.”

He added that wage subsidies favoured young people, whereas anybody over 35 who lost his or her job missed out.

“Why will any CQ employer hire someone over 35 when they get a subsidy for hiring someone younger?” Mr Watt said.

“On top of all that, why would anyone believe the LNP’s ‘announcements’ when they haven’t delivered all sorts of other promises, like the NAIF and various regional funds.”