Send your election questions for the Bully's debate

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce introduces the Rockhampton and Keppel candidates at The Great Debate 2015, ahead of the State government election that year. Sharyn O'Neill ROK270115select1

THE Adani loan, the South Rockhampton levee, Rookwood Weir, preference deals, jobs growth, power prices and much more.

These are some of the issues expected to be debated at The Morning Bulletin Rockhampton candidates' forum at CQUniversity on Tuesday night.

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery, Independent Margaret Strelow, Labor's Barry O'Rourke, the LNP's Douglas Rodgers and The Green's Kate Giamarelos will be attending the forum.

We're inviting readers to send in the questions they want answered by the candidates who want to guide this region's future prosperity.

You can send your questions by email to tmbully@capnews .com.au or adding it via our Facebook site when a prompt appears there.

There will be questions from the floor and live coverage by the Bully on our website.

The forum is at CQU Building 5/G.02 from 6pm to 7.45pm.

Doors open at 5.30pm.

