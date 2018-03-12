Senior Australian of the Year inspires CQ volunteers

Order of Australia Association (From Left) Wal Taylor (OAM), guest speakers Peter Milne (AM) and Dimity Dornan (AO) and Raymond Young (OAM).

Queensland's Australian Senior of the Year Dimity Dornan today inspired a room full of local volunteers at The Order of Australia Association annual morning tea.

"So many doors have opened for me,” she said.

"I highly encourage everyone to nominate someone.”

Dimity, who refers to herself as an 'unreasonable woman' after a George Bernard Shaw quote, is the Executive Director and Founder of Hear and Say.

With the belief that children who are hearing impaired can learn to listen and to speak, she is a leading researcher in the area of paediatric hearing impairment.

Not busy enough, Dimity also founded Human Bionics Interface and is the Founder and Chair of Bionics Queensland.

Speaking on the virtues of successful leadership, Dimity speaks of advice she gained from Bill and Melinda Gates.

"They didn't give me any money, instead an even more precious gift; advice,” she said.

"Go and partner with other programs or people to have a major impact.

"And I have been partnering with people ever since.”

With the room left in awe by this humble woman's achievements, Dimity said your personal leadership style has the power to not only influence your own life, but the lives of those who you help.

"In the end, it's all about who we've helped.”