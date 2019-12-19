Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A senior cop has been stood down and ordered to face court, charged with drink driving offences.
A senior cop has been stood down and ordered to face court, charged with drink driving offences.
Crime

Senior cop stood down amid drink driving allegations

by ELISE WILLIAMS
19th Dec 2019 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR cop charged with drink driving has been stood down by the Queensland Police Service.

The 35-year-old male Senior Constable from Intelligence and Covert Services Command was today stood down following allegations he drove while under the influence of alcohol. 

The statement issued by the Queensland Police Service said: "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The police officer, who is alleged to have unlawfully used a motor vehicle while intoxicated, will front the Beaudesert Magistrates Court on January 20, 2020.

crime drink-driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge fine for CQ fishermen after illegal crab find

        premium_icon Huge fine for CQ fishermen after illegal crab find

        Fishing Fisheries patrol officers made the staggering discovery while searching a vessel at a popular boat ramp.

        Christmas plans cancelled, national park closed

        premium_icon Christmas plans cancelled, national park closed

        News Council moves to close the access due to the “very poor and dangerous...

        WATCH: Mackay prisoner arrested after eight weeks on run

        premium_icon WATCH: Mackay prisoner arrested after eight weeks on run

        Crime The 29-year-old fugitive was found hiding inside a property at Mount Larcom.

        Harmsworth rapt to be part of Wolverines pack

        premium_icon Harmsworth rapt to be part of Wolverines pack

        Sport Rockhampton gridiron team leads the way: ‘We’re clicking really well and it’s...