Senior cop stood down over domestic violence allegations

by DANIELLE O’NEAL
17th May 2020 7:03 PM
A SENIOR Queensland police officer is under investigation over domestically violence allegations and for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The 33-year-old senior constable from Southern Region has been stood down from duty while the serious allegations of misconduct are investigated.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

