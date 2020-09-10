Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood2
Politics

Senior Minister to stand down at election

by Domanii Cameron
10th Sep 2020 10:27 AM

SENIOR Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham has announced he will not recontest his seat at the upcoming October election.

"It has become very clear to me that I cannot maintain my medical registration as a doctor and give 100 per cent to this job," he told Parliament today.

"And the people of Stafford and Queensland deserve 100 per cent."

Dr Lynham has held the seat of Stafford since 2014, which has a margin of about 12 per cent.

He said he would speak further on it later today.

More Stories

anthony lynham election palaszczuk government politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured in late night vehicle vs. pedestrian incident

        Premium Content Woman injured in late night vehicle vs. pedestrian incident

        News The incident was reported just after 9pm last night

        Today’s court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Today’s court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of names appearing in court today, Thursday September 10

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on all of yesterday’s top headlines

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Catch up on all of yesterday’s top headlines

        News Check out the letters to the editor and opinion pieces

        Man charged for firearms incident near southside Maccas

        Premium Content Man charged for firearms incident near southside Maccas

        News The Monday afternoon incident saw the area locked down