Senior moment this young Rocky golfer will never forget

Jayce Goltz, 9, proudly displays the match ball he received from the legendary Peter Senior at the Rockhampton Pro-Am. CONTRIBUTED

GOLF: Young Rockhampton golfer Jayce Goltz had not heard of Peter Senior before he won a cap bearing the legend's autograph at a coaching clinic last Friday.

Keen to know more about the player behind the name, the nine-year-old had plenty of questions for his dad Jason when he got home.

Jason knew he could go one better given Senior was in town for the 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am being played at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

"I told Jayce we could go and actually watch him play,” Jason said.

"When we got there on Sunday, Jayce went up and asked Peter for an autograph and we told him we were going to be following him.

"He was just fantastic.

"He talked to us all day, telling stories about playing with guys like Greg Norman and John Daly.

"Jayce got to hold the flag for him and Peter gave him his match ball at the end of the round.

Peter Senior tees off in the 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am at the weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK070718agolf8

"It was such a great day and it's something he will never forget.

"Jayce had never heard of Peter Senior before last week but he's become his idol overnight.”

Jason, once a keen golfer himself, said he got a "real buzz” out of meeting the three-time Australian PGA champion as well.

Jayce plays in the six-hole competition at Gracemere Lake, and older brother Jye is an A-grade golfer at the club.

Jason said Jayce just loved playing the game but he wanted to become a professional now after his brush with golfing royalty at the weekend.

He also has three Senior mementoes to treasure - the cap, the ball and a photo.

"I've got to get a little plaque made up and mount the ball for him,” Jason said.

"Peter Senior is coming back to play at Yeppoon as part of the Legends Tour this week, so I'm guessing we'll be heading down there to watch him.”