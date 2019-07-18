Senior student tries his hand at acting in beastly role

YEAR 11 student Harry Shepherd will be making his acting debut this weekend, playing the singing, dancing and villain-turned hero Beast in the combined St Brendan's College and St Ursula's College Disney production of Beauty and the Beast.

Harry secured the main role, alongside a cast of more than 40 talented students from the two colleges, and although he plays the violin, guitar and saxophone and has taken singing lessons for a number of years, this will be the first time he has tried his hand at acting.

"I used to see lots of senior boys performing in the musical roles, and over the past few years I have been getting more involved in the music department, so I thought I'd put my hand up to be a part of this year's musical,” he said.

While Harry admits he still gets nervous performing in front of a crowd, it is something he is starting to get used to.

"Being involved with the musical is great all-round, working with other people as well as being a part of something bigger than yourself,” he said.

"It always feels good to contribute towards a performance people can enjoy.

"It's been quite heavy with three practices per week since February, but I think it's actually been better for my study because it has forced me to plan ahead.

"You can't leave it until the last minute, you have to be organised and be in a routine of study and practice.”

Jessica Keily and Annie Emery will play Belle, with Dayne Linke as Gaston in the SBC and STU Production of Disney Beauty and the Beast. Contributed

For Harry, the intensity of the Disney production of Beauty and the Beast musical will be quickly followed by performances at Queensland Catholic Schools Music Festival in Brisbane in August.

A high achiever, he also has music on his mind at school as he undertakes ATAR Music, in addition to Chemistry, Biology, Mathematical Methods, English and Study of Religion as part of his studies, achieving top marks across all subjects.

"At the moment I am leaning towards studying something in the science field, possibly veterinary science after school, but music will always be a big part of what I do,” he said.

"I love it, and at university, music is a great way to earn money with small gigs around town.”

St Brendan's College Musical Director Brother Steve Grundy has high praise for his lead, Harry Shepherd.

"He has been extremely dedicated,” Brother Grundy said.

"He's hardly missed a practice, and while he started quite tentatively, he has really thrived and has a very good singing voice.

"I believe involvement in the musical is without a doubt the best co-curricular activity young people can take part in.

"Boys and girls working together, and with so much madness in our world, working together on something constructive and beautiful is important.”

Some of the SBC cast members of the Disney Beauty and Beast crew are: (from left to right back) Bailey Howard and Caleb Bartlett (Lumiere), Blake Jarman (Gaston), Jackson Smith (D'A'rque), Charlie Bean (Maurice) and at front Harry Shepherd (the Beast). Contributed

Harry will be joined by a stellar young cast which includes: Annie Emery and Jessica Keily as Belle, Minette Boyd and Ellen Walsh as Mrs Potts, Blake Jarman and Dayne Linke as Gaston, Lillian Lawrence and Chloe Simmonds as Cogsworth, Caleb Bartlett and Bailey Howard as Lumiere, Darby Twidale and Harry Hersey as Lefou and many more.

The scene is set by narrator Year 12 student Darby Twidale, who takes the audience on a journey to a faraway land to a spoiled, selfish prince who was turned into a hideous Beast by an old beggar woman, who asked for shelter from the bitter, winter cold at his castle, in return for a single rose. The old beggar was turned away, and as a result she placed a powerful spell on the castle and all who lived there.

Ashamed of his monstrous form, the Beast concealed himself within the castle with a Magic Mirror his only window to the outside world. But the rose the old beggar woman gave, was truly enchanted. If the Beast could learn to love another and earn their love in return, the spell would be broken.

St Brendan's College Principal Mr Robert Corboy wished Harry and the entire cast, orchestra and crew of the combined musical the very best for their performances.

"These students and staff have put so much time, energy and effort into Beauty and the Beast and we call on our St Brendan's College and wider community to come and see the talent we have in our midst,” Mr Corboy said.

Beauty and the Beast

Where: the combined St Brendan's College and St Ursula's College Disney production of Beauty and the Beast will be performed at St Brendan's College Performing Arts Centre, 139 Adelaide Park Rd, Yeppoon.

When: Performances are 1.30pm Saturday, July 20, 7pm Friday, July 26, and 5pm Saturday, July 27.

Tickets: Tickets are available at St Brendan's College reception from 8am to 4pm weekdays, or online at www.trybooking.com/BCXEG. Ticket prices are $18 per adult, $10 student and concession, $50 family ticket (two adults and two children) and under five years, a gold coin donation.