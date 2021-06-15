Menu
Students across the region took part in a Tradie For a Day program, to raise awareness of career options in construction.
News

Senior students become a tradie for a day

Contributed
15th Jun 2021

Forty students from across the region tried their hand at being a tradie for a day, learning a range of skills used for a different trades.

Students from Dysart State High School, Emerald State High School and Marist College, had a go at skills used for metal fabrication, carpentry, bricklaying and plumbing.

The hands-on program was part of Construction Skills Queensland Try a Trade Day at CQUniversity’s Emerald Campus.

Associate Vice President Rockhampton and Central Highlands Regions Kim Harrington said CSQ aimed the program at Year 10 students.

Forty students took part in the interactive program.
“Students often don’t realise just how many trades there are,” she said.

“The Try a Trade program can be extremely helpful in a student’s decision-making process on their future career.

“It was wonderful to see so many students participate at the Emerald event.”

CSQ runs Try a Trade through secondary schools to raise awareness of career options in construction. The interactive program lets attendees try their hand at various skill and trade areas.

