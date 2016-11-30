Seniors luncheons held at Bauhinia house

DRESSED IN STYLE: Christine and Gavin Smerdon win the couple competition at the Great Gatsby Senior Luncheon.

NORTH Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club Inc will host two theme day events in December.

Friday, December 2 will be the 'Lets all go on a Summer Holiday' Best dressed competition and Friday, December 9 will be the 35th anniversary celebrations of Bauhinia House.

Both events will be held from 9.30am to 1pm and guests will be served morning tea, listen to great entertainment and be provided with a two course luncheon.

Cost is $6 per person and there will also be lucky door prizes and raffles. To book, phone 4928 2320.