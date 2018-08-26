Sensational Simone is looking for love in Central Queensland

OUT for dinner with a few judgment impairing wines under their belts, Simone Stokes' friends thought it would be a great idea to nominate her in our search for CQ's Bachelor and Bachelorette competition.

They had seen the explosion of interest on the Bully's Facebook page since the competition was launched with Simone lucky enough to be tagged "about five times” by people who believed she would be an ideal candidate.

The Morning Bulletin called Simone earlier today to inform her that she was the first of 10 female nominees to be revealed over the next 10 days to go into the running for an expensive dinner on us.

After completing her four year degree in Occupational Therapy at Brisbane's Australian Catholic University, Simone made the move to Rockhampton six months ago to ply her trade at the Base Hospital.

"I work in the community with older adults, helping them stay in their home for longer after they've had an accident or an illness, increasing their function in their lives,” Simone said.

Starting afresh in a new city, it can be challenging making new friends but Simone said she hadn't yet resorted to using dating apps like Tinder to meet Mr Right.

BACHELORETTE No.1 : Simone Stokes (left), 28, with a friend. Contributed

"Not really, I don't really try dating [apps], so I just skip all of that and go to the newspaper instead,” she giggled.

"It would be good for a laugh and just to meet some new people in Rocky I guess, I don't know that many people because I've only just moved up.”

Simone struggled to explain why she was still single saying, "Maybe I'm just too independent. 'Too many guy friends' my mum says.”

When talking about her ideal partner she said he must love the outdoors and like good music.

"I like a variety of music, has to have some classic old blues and some good rock, good guitar music I guess,” she said.

Simone is looking for someone who doesn't take life too seriously with a good sense of humour who could make her laugh.

Don't forget to check online at 6pm each night for our latest two nominees to make the Top 20.