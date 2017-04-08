'Sensational' southern media reports hurt Rocky tourism

Southside Holiday Park owner Merv O'Niell across the road from his flooded caravan park.

ROCKHAMPTON is open for business.

It's a simple but sadly forgotten statement in an attempt to salvage the region's tourism sector.

After ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through Central Queensland and the damaging waterways saw the Fitzroy River peak at a near 9m, tourists were reluctant to visit.

It should be one of the busiest times of the year. The sun is shining, beaches pristine and the schools are in holiday mode.

Open for business: Studio 10 speaking with Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll about the tourism industry crisis for Rockhampton and the Cap Coast.

Capricorn Enterprise are blaming southern media outlets for "sensationalism" in their reports of Rockhampton's recent flood situation.

Tourism marketing manager Deanne Bowd says 99% of the Beef City and the coast is unaffected by the floods.

"Because of how the southern media departments are reporting the floods as a national crisis, people are not coming to the region," Deanne said.

"So the tourism sector has definitely slowed down, not stopped but very slow. This is supposed to be the start of what we call a peak season.

"And it is definitely not looking as strong as normal. It really is a worry.

"The southern media are portraying that Rocky is cut off. And in turn, people believe Emu Park and Yeppoon are in the same vein. We have to turn it around."

Capricorn Enterprise, alongside Events Queensland, are working overtime to ensure the region was not forgotten.

Deanne encouraged holiday makers to come and support the region.

"Just prior to the cyclone hitting, we noticed a lot of cancellations. People were very hesitant to come here," she said.

"But Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast is open for business.

"Everyone on the ground is working together to let the public know it is a great time to visit this region.

"One of our biggest markets is friends and family visiting loved ones in the school holidays and that is our key campaign this time around."