'Sense of nostalgia' as riders hit trails at Seeonee Park

POWERING ON: Kristin Edwards races into first place in the open women's division in round three of the CQ Cross Country Series at Seeonee Park on Sunday.

POWERING ON: Kristin Edwards races into first place in the open women's division in round three of the CQ Cross Country Series at Seeonee Park on Sunday. Jann Houley

MOUNTAIN BIKING: There were old faces and new in the 40-strong field that contested round three of the Central Queensland Cross Country Series on Sunday.

Andrew Dunn, a past president of the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club, returned to his old stamping ground and finished second in the keenly contested Super Masters division.

Super Masters and Masters were two of the best supported divisions, attracting six and eight riders respectively.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Club president Dan Witten said it was another great day of racing at Seeonee Park.

"Seeonee is the home of our original tracks so there's a sense of nostalgia for riders to get back on there,” he said.

"There were no surprises in the elite male with Michael England winning and winning well, while Kristin Edwards put in a gutsy performance to take out the open female.”

The region's riders are now gearing up for the inaugural King of the Hill, an enduro double-header on August 17 and 18.

It will be held at Gladstone on the Saturday and Rockhampton on the Sunday.

Darren Massie in the Masters division. Jann Houley

Witten said the event would also double as the last two rounds of the CQ Enduro Series.

"There's been strong interest and we have a good number of nominations already,” he said.

"We're hoping to attract some riders from further afield given they can get two races in over the weekend.

"There's sure to be a bit of inter-club rivalry and it will be good to see who comes out on top.

"Riders will be chasing series points and we will also crown a King and Queen of the Hill.”

RESULTS