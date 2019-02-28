Sentencing delay for man who assaulted sister at bus stop

GUILTY: Kenneth Brian Friday was found guilty to the charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A MAN who assaulted his sister at a Rockhampton bus stop has been remanded in custody and won't be sentenced until April 4.

Kenneth Brian Friday was found guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Monday to one count of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a two day trial.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Friday attacked his sister, Desley, on November 20 about 1pm on Bolsover St at the bus stop outside Kern Arcade.

The pair had been drinking with their cousin at the bus stop for "three or four hours” prior to the assault which was carried out with a smash bottle that contained port.

The brother and sister had argued over cigarettes prior to the assault, which was captured on CCTV.

Photographs of the injuries after receiving multiple stitches to Desley's left elbow, a small cut to her left shoulder and a cut beneath her left armpit were shown to the jury.

Friday was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday but Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco is seeking a psychiatric report before sentencing due to new information about Friday's mental health issues.