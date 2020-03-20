Sentiments from the heart provide dream win for student

PASSION FOR MUSIC: Trent often performs in school productions and at events across Central Queensland.

YEPPOON State High School Year 11 student Trent May is hitting some serious highs with his passion for music and performing and no one could be prouder than his big sister Eleesha Lavender, never more so than now after he won the national song writing competition ‘Count on Us.’

The win came as no surprise to Eleesha who said her brother had a very special gift that he loved to share.

“Trent has loved music and performing since he was just a little boy,” Eleesha said.

“He has perfect pitch which is a rare auditory phenomenon characterised by the ability of a person to identify or re-create a given musical note without the benefit of a reference tone.

“He plays cello, double bass, piano, recorder, trombone and percussion and has performed with school bands at both Taranganba State School and Yeppoon State High.

“Trent performs regularly at town and school events in percussion ensemble, strings, brass ensemble, concert band, big band, choir and solo singing at Yeppoon High.

“He is so inspiring, and our family are very proud of what he has achieved and we know he will continue to take his love of music into the future to inspire others.”

As part of his win at the ‘Count on Us’ competition, Trent is now in Melbourne helping to write and produce the song that will be performed by 500,000 students simultaneously later in the year.

Trent said he owed his success to his supportive family and teachers Ms Jennifer Cook, Ms Georgia Payne and Ms Jeanette Douglas.

“I have many teachers I’d like to recognise but these three people have shaped me into who I am today,” Trent said.

“They gave me the intense passion and love that I have for music.

“My song ‘Together’ was one of the four selected entries in the country.

“It was written to give comfort, unity and courage to children in the times of the bushfires.

“This has been a dream of mine since grade two and I just can’t believe it’s happening.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with the three other incredible winners and the mentors to compose this year’s national song.”

Winning the Music Australia, national song writing contest was Trent’s dream, he loves Eurovision and Kate Miller Heidke inspired him to write the winning song.

He not only wrote all the music and lyrics for the song, but also sang it himself.

Trent said he had many aspirations for the future.

“One day I hope to be involved in the Eurovision Song Contest or another significant program, whether it’s writing a song to compete or even to perform on stage myself,” he said.

“Another dream is to be a film composer whether it’s just local, national or international, I’m obsessed with musical movies.

“For now, I’d be more than happy to be a secondary music teacher. It gives me so much joy to think that I could change a child’s life just as my teachers changed mine.

“I would also love to be a primary school teacher too like many others, I could NOT handle beginner recorders.”

FACTBOX

Trent’s previous achievements

Awarded a scholarship to attend the prestigious McGregor Summer School Music Camp the last school holidays, only a very limited number are awarded.

Participation in SHEP – State Honours Ensemble Program since grade 5.

Musicals he has performed in

Yeppoon high “ Back to the 80s “

Yeppoon High “ the sound of music”

Awards

Last year at YSS excellence awards

The cultural excellence award

State Honours Ensemble program award

Livingstone Shire Council Cultural award.