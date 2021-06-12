A 2032 Brisbane Olympics would run from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8, if it wins the nod from the full IOC vote next month.

The Paralympics would then run from Tuesday, August 24, to Sunday, September 5.

The window would offer perfect Queensland weather, organisers say, but could mean the moving of the Tour de France forward by a week, as is happening for Tokyo.

The Queensland school holidays would also have to be shifted but organisers were confident it could be done.

"These dates are put forward following an extensive review of international and national sports calendars, weather conditions in the host cities and scheduled Australian school holiday periods," the report released by the IOC says.

"The timing, coincidently identical to that of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games (2021), is appropriate in the context of the global sports calendar.

"It is noted that there may be a requirement to bring forward the Tour de France by one week, as proposed for 2021, and the programming of the Olympic Golf competition will take into account the British Open schedule.

"There have been no objections raised by International Federations in relation to the proposed Brisbane 2032 dates during briefings conducted to date."

"Weather conditions, as noted in the IOC Future Host Commission Feasibility Assessment, are favourable for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

As many as 537,000 workers and spectators would be on the move each day of the southeast Queensland Olympics.

Roughly 300,000 people would be travelling in Brisbane each day and about 100,000 on the Gold Coast, with a smaller number on the Sunshine Coast.

Originally published as SEQ 2032 dates to require a school holiday shift