Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Serena Williams sings I Touch Myself by The Divinyls. Picture: Instagram
Serena Williams sings I Touch Myself by The Divinyls. Picture: Instagram
Health

Naked Serena sings Aussie classic

by Staff writers
30th Sep 2018 8:53 AM

SERENA Williams has appeared topless in a new Instagram video in which she sings the classic Divinyls song, I Touch Myself.

The tennis legend wasn't trying to rack up likes on her page but rather drawing awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Williams surprises with her singing talent and shows she may have another career after tennis.

She confessed that she was "uncomfortable" doing the video but believed in the cause that much that she couldn't say no.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colours, all around the world," she said. "Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

Singer Chrissie Amphlett. Picture: Supplied
Singer Chrissie Amphlett. Picture: Supplied

"The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honour of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia," she said

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, is hugged by Serena Williams. Picture: AP
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, is hugged by Serena Williams. Picture: AP

It comes after Williams' loss at the US Open where she called out chair umpire Carlos Ramos for what she said was a sexist penalty against her during her loss to Naomi Osaka.

Related Items

breast cancer editors picks instagram i touch myself naked serena williams singing

Top Stories

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    Community LIST of some businesses open on the Queen's Birthday holiday

    Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    premium_icon Man injured in 1999 crash sues for $10M

    Crime He needs lifelong care for 'catastrophic injuries'

    Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

    Politics The car park will be a hot spot for CQ exercise buffs.

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

    Breaking GROUP of 11 became isolated by a fast moving fire front yesterday

    Local Partners