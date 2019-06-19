Sergeant assures our juvenile crime rate isn't that high

THE community safety forum held in Yeppoon a fortnight ago was just one step in investigating ways to improve community crime on the Capricorn Coast and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga believes we can all make a difference.

Forum co-ordinator Ms Lauga said more mentorship programs for troubled youth, tapping into community champions, more youth justice services on the Capricorn Coast and increased police patrols at night were among the ideas.

"I want to praise our speakers and audience members for their thought-provoking and honest conversations as we all work together to find solutions to reduce crime and help our next generation,” Ms Lauga said.

"The value of mentorship was high on the agenda and the value of that is seen already in projects like Transition 2 Success, Project Booyah and PCYC programs, as was the need for a holistic, all-of-community approach to fight crime.”

Ms Lauga said there was anger and frustration from the victims of crime looking for answers and it was good to match senior police and youth justice workers to work together.

"I've met with Minister for Communities Coralee O'Rourke in Parliament this week to discuss the findings of this forum, particularly the aspect of more youth support in Yeppoon,” she said. "It was quite obvious that people believed we need more support for young people in Yeppoon.”

Ms Lauga said there was also a focus on help for families - how to empower parents at an early stage to raise great children and keep them connected with the community, either through a mentorship program for adults and/or a program for youth through peer groups.

Yeppoon police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross told the forum Yeppoon's crime rate, even for juvenile crime, was "looking better than elsewhere in the state.”

He said while Yeppoon was not isolated in this issue, there was a snowballing effect, via social media, where juvenile crime was publicised more and often without truth filters.

Livingstone Shire acting mayor Nigel Hutton called for an all-of-community approach to fighting crime and improving youth behaviour.

"Any response to safety should not be just left to the police,” Cr Hutton said. "The challenges as a community are growing and we need a holistic approach to deal with and resolve this.”

Barrister Tom Polley spoke of "the value of mentors” as being "a way of the future” and the need for a facility to properly educate and guide those mentors.

"At home and in-the-community support are critical to offenders and we need to champion that,” he said. "We need local people looking after local children, so they don't fall between the cracks.”

Ms Lauga said she had discussed key points from the forum with ministers in Parliament this week and would work with the Government and community organisations.

"I have formulated my notes from the evening and the wonderful input from speakers and audience members and I am developing a strategic plan to get some real action down here,” she said.

"The people have spoken and I've heard them loud and clear.”