Serial burglar jailed after breaking into 10 homes

Police arrest Shane Ruben Davis after a dramatic car chase through the Lockyer Valley in April 2015. Picture: Amy Lyne

A SERIAL burglar who broke into 10 homes during a "drug induced" crime spree across southeast Queensland has been jailed.

Shane Ruben Davis, 38, was on parole for other burglary offences when he broke into houses and stole cars across Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley and Brisbane between November 2017 and January 2018.

The Brassall man faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to more than 24 property, drug and dangerous driving charges.

Davis appeared visibly upset as details of how he broke into the homes while people were sleeping, often ransacking the properties and leaving his DNA behind, were aired in court.

Prosecutor Ron Swanwick said Davis stole wallets, cameras, cars, and any property he could find from properties at Milbong, Springfield, Pine Mountain, Woodend, Helidon Spa and elsewhere.

Mr Swanwick said the offending was almost a "mirror image" of offences he committed in 2015, for which he was sentenced to five years' jail.

The court was told Davis had also been involved in a police car chase in December 2017.

Mr Swanwick said Davis had driven so dangerously on the Warrego Highway that multiple drivers and a police officer chasing Davis "had to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with him".

The chase was called off and Davis was later arrested in NSW.

He spent 18 months in jail before being extradited to Queensland in July last year.

Davis's defence barrister Dominic Nguyen stressed that the father of three had pleaded guilty at an early stage and was remorseful.

Davis's partner of 19 years was in court to support him and she wrote a heartfelt letter to Judge Suzanne Sheridan, saying she still believed he was capable of change.

Judge Sheridan said that despite having many opportunities to turn his life around, Davis continued to reoffend.

"It is easy to say you are ready to address and change but sadly you have misdemonstrated that in the past," she said.

"It is clear you have a serious drug problem and you have been drug dependent now for more than half of your life."

Davis was sentenced to three and a half years' jail and disqualified from driving for two years.

After time already served, he will be eligible for parole on August 26, 2021. - NewsRegional