Serial car thief jailed yet again

A SERIAL car thief who has been in and out of jail was this week handed another term of imprisonment.

Rockhampton man William Frank Noel Sibley, 22, was sentenced to nine months jail for his most recent offending.

Sibley, from Koongal, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to eight charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

Sibley’s latest string of offences were committed at various locations throughout Queensland between May last year and October this year.

In relation to the stealing charge, Sibley had been caught on CCTV footage at a Puma service station at the Townsville suburb of Rasmussen, pumping $70.48 worth of fuel before leaving without paying.

By pleading guilty to the eight charges on Tuesday, Sibley breached a community service order that he was on.

His lawyer explained that Sibley shared care of his two young children with his former partner and he “really wants to make sure this is his last time before the court”.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted Sibley’s criminal history.

“You have previously been convicted on similar type charges...and served time,” Mr Press said.

“You’re now before the court with unlawful use of a motor vehicle yet again.

“It’s unfortunate that you do not get the message that the courts, and of course the community, will not tolerate you going around and taking people’s vehicles.

“With your record, it is inevitably going to result in terms of imprisonment.”

Sibley will be required to serve a third of his latest prison sentence with a parole release date set for January 8, 2020.